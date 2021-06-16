AAP says MCD cleaned only 20 per cent drains, BJP blames Delhi government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The political blame game has begun even before the monsoon reached the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations have failed in cleaning drains even as the monsoon is set to hit the city in a few days.

“Monsoon can arrive in Delhi anytime soon now, and you all will agree that every year, the capital of India faces a massive problem of waterlogging. The reason behind this repeated waterlogging is that the BJP-ruled MCD does not clean the drains,” AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak.

He said as all the small stretches of drains that are present in the residential areas of Delhi also come under the MCD, the civic bodies are solely responsible for massive waterlogging.

“Only 20 per cent of the total drains under the BJP-ruled MCD have been cleaned this year before the monsoon. On behalf of the AAP, I want to make it very clear that if any person loses his or her life due to waterlogging this year, then the MCD should take the full responsibility,” Pathak added.

Responding to Pathak’s statements, North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Jai Prakash said it is the Delhi government that has not cleaned its big drains.

He added that MCDs are responsible only for minor drains located in colonies and along internal roads, while all major drains are managed by the Delhi government’s PWD and other agencies.