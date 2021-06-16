STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP says MCD cleaned only 20 per cent drains, BJP blames Delhi government

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said as all the small stretches of drains that are present in the residential areas of Delhi also come under the MCD, the civic bodies are responsible for waterlogging.

Published: 16th June 2021 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The political blame game has begun even before the monsoon reached the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations have failed in cleaning drains even as the monsoon is set to hit the city in a few days.

“Monsoon can arrive in Delhi anytime soon now, and you all will agree that every year, the capital of India faces a massive problem of waterlogging. The reason behind this repeated waterlogging is that the BJP-ruled MCD does not clean the drains,” AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak.  

He said as all the small stretches of drains that are present in the residential areas of Delhi also come under the MCD, the civic bodies are solely responsible for massive waterlogging.  

“Only 20 per cent of the total drains under the BJP-ruled MCD have been cleaned this year before the monsoon. On behalf of the AAP, I want to make it very clear that if any person loses his or her life due to waterlogging this year, then the MCD should take the full responsibility,” Pathak added.

Responding to Pathak’s statements, North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Jai Prakash said it is the Delhi government that has not cleaned its big drains.

He added that MCDs are responsible only for minor drains located in colonies and along internal roads, while all major drains are managed by the Delhi government’s PWD and other agencies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party BJP
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp