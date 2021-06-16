STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Centre denied approval to Delhi government committee to probe deaths due to oxygen shortage: Sisodia

Talking about the oxygen crunch during the second wave in Delhi, Sisodia said oxygen supply was diverted to other places.

Published: 16th June 2021 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addressing a Press conference in New Delhi on Monday.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addressing a Press conference. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the Centre has denied approval to a committee set up by the Delhi government to probe deaths caused by lack of oxygen supply during the second Covid wave and award compensation to families of the deceased.

He urged the Centre to not obstruct the formation of the four-member panel.

The Delhi government had sent the file seeking approval for the committee to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Talking about the oxygen crunch during the second wave in Delhi, Sisodia said oxygen supply was diverted to other places.

There were also some deaths due to lack of supply of oxygen, he said.

"The Delhi government announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for families of those who lost their lives in incidents (of lack of oxygen supply).

Following the directive of the (high) court, the Delhi government constituted a committee of health experts to ascertain what led to these deaths," the deputy chief minister said.

Twenty-one Covid patients had died at the Jaipur Golden Hospital here in April as the hospital waited for oxygen to be replenished during the second wave.

"It is extremely saddening that the central government has dismissed this committee.

I don't understand why the central government has an issue with the same," he said in an online briefing.

He said that this is not just about Delhi, but many other states including West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand where the Centre is obstructing the work of the state governments.

"There have been many incidents of unnecessary interference by the central government, he said, adding that it should not have any issue with a state government offering compensation to families of Covid patients who lost their lives due to lack of oxygen supply.

"This decision to dismiss the Delhi government committee is unreasonable and without any logic.

I would like to request the central government to stop such interference, he added.

Questioning the Centre, he said why does it "like to obstruct any good step or work being done by the state governments".

"As a responsible government, the Delhi government wants to offer compensation to the families of those who died and also investigate and confirm what led to these deaths.

The Central Government is not letting this happen, he alleged.

Appealing to the Centre to stop its "unnecessary intervention and quit their childish practices", Sisodia said the people of Delhi want the government they elected to work without any obstructions, but the Centre "has continued to act as an objector against the rights of the people".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish sisodia Delhi government
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp