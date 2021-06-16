STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 48,000 challans issued to four-wheeler drivers in a week for overspeeding in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued over 48,000 challans to four-wheeler drivers in a week for overspeeding, officials said on Wednesday.

Of them, 48,311 were served online and 101 manually.

The traffic police through a notification on June 8 and revised the speed limit for all categories of vehicles in the city, fixing it at 60-70 kmph for cars and taxis passing through important stretches like national highways, Ring Road and IGI Airport, while the top speed inside residential areas, markets and on service roads has been capped at 30 kmph.

There are basically two ways through which the challans are being issued to those violating the speed limit.

The first one is an over-speed violation detector (OSVD) system.

In this process, the camera has been placed on a particular road.

It detects and validates the speed of the vehicle.

Later, it gets the data from a database and flashes the message to the violators after taking their numbers, police said.

The other way is through a tripod interceptor camera where a camera fixed atop a tripod that detects the speed of a vehicle.

Later, police stop the vehicle at barricades, erected at a distance from the camera placement and issue e-challans manually, they said.

Special Commissioner of Police (traffic) Taj Hassan said that the speed limit variations have been corrected.

"The challans for a private and commercial vehicle of the same segment have been brought under the same category.

We are issuing electronic challans to the offenders via the OSVD system.

The speed limit for the two-wheelers has also been fixed.

There were some variations in the speed limit at some stretches which have been corrected," Hassan said.

Earlier, the maximum speed limit for two-wheelers on national highways was 70 kmph which has now been reduced to 60 kmph, while on some roads it is 50 kmph to bring uniformity among all categories of vehicles, police had said.

The decisions have been taken in view of the traffic scenario and safety of road users in the national capital.

The traffic police have issued a notification to implement the new speed rules with immediate effect.

The last revision of speed limits on the majority of roads and stretches was undertaken in 2011.

Thereafter, in 2017 and 2019, the maximum speed limit for a few roads was further revised.

There have been no major changes in the speed limit in all categories of vehicles in view of road safety.

The maximum speed limit for the loops of flyovers has been notified as 40 kmph.

The maximum speed limit for M1 category vehicles (cars, jeeps and cabs) has been fixed at 60-70 kmph for high speed/access controlled roads, including stretches of the national highways passing through Delhi, Noida Toll Road, Saleemgarh bypass road, Barapullah nullah, Northern Access Road, Central Spine Road, Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Pusta Road and IGI Airport road.

The maximum speed limit for cars, jeeps and cabs on all arterial roads, including between Ring Road and Outer Ring Road, beyond Outer Ring Road, inside Ring Road and the entire Trans Yamuna area has been set at 50 kmph.

The speed limit for two-wheelers is now separately notified as 50 kmph on roads where the top speed of cars is capped at 50 kmph and 60 kmph on roads where the vehicles are allowed to be driven at 60/70 kmph.

The maximum speed limit for M2 and M3 categories vehicles has been notified as 50 kmph on roads where the speed of a car is 50 kmph, and 60 kmph on roads where it is 60/70 kmph, whereas the maximum speed limits for all types of transport vehicles, excluding M1, M2 and M3 category vehicles including Gramin Sewa, TSRs, Phat-Phat Sewa, Quadricycle, and N category vehicles (goods vehicles), has been notified as 40 Kmph.

However, the maximum speed limit for residential areas, markets, service lanes and for roads inside residential localities, commercial markets and service roads, has been notified as 30 kmph, the officer said.

