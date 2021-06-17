STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: No entry for motor vehicles on Chandni Chowk road in daytime, says transport department

The nod from the agency paved the way for the beautification and redevelopment project of the heritage road from Red Fort crossing to Fatehpuri mosque, which was initiated in December 2018.

Published: 17th June 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Chandni Chowk

Chandni Chowk wears a deserted look during week-long lockdown in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 12-hour restriction on motorised vehicles on the 1.3-km-long Chandni Chowk main road has come into force. Delhi's transport department has issued a notification banning vehicular traffic movement on the stretch from 9 am to 9 pm as per the plan approved by the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) in August 2018. 

The nod from the agency paved the way for the beautification and redevelopment project of the heritage road from Red Fort crossing to Fatehpuri mosque, which was initiated in December 2018. The work is likely to be completed by July end. 

The notification says that only emergency or service vehicles - belonging to Municipal Corporation, Public Work Department (PWD), power discoms, Delhi Police, Delhi Jal Board, Bank Wagons (carrying cash with security) - hearse vans, and conveyance carrying pregnant women or patients will be permitted to ply on the road during the restricted hours. The notification was issued on Monday. 

"The civic agencies and road maintaining/owning agencies shall erect corresponding informatory signboards indicating the restrictions in the area for the information and convenience of all concerned," read the notification issued by KK Dahiya, special secretary (Transport).

With the restriction in place, only cycle rickshaws will be allowed on the road from 9 am to 9 pm. However, the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), the agency which is executing the project, is planning to introduce electric vehicles like golf carts on the stretch for the elderly and infirm. 

Under the project, pavements along both carriageways have been widened and re-laid for unhindered movement of pedestrians. In addition to several security arrangements such as fire hydrants, close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and new-fangled streetlights, public conveniences are being redeveloped and more greenery has been added.

Cars allowed on these stretches

According to the notification, the restriction will not cover the following roads or parts of the roads:

  • HC Sen Marg up to Jubilee Cinema U-turn (opposite Gandhi Maidan Parking)

  • Rai Kedarnath Marg towards main Chandni Chowk Road up to T-Point Rai Kedar Nath Marg 

  • Kachha Bagh Road to main Chandni Chowk Road

  • Shanti Desai Marg towards main Chandni Chowk Road up to T-Point Shanti Desai Marg

  • Road leading to Bagh Diwar Park up to main Chandni Chowk Road

  • Jama Masjid Road upto Chawri Bazar Road crossing

  • Chawri Bazar Road upto Hauz Qazi Chowk

  • Lal Kuan Road upto T-Point Katra Bariyan Road

  • Katra Bariyan Road up to Fatehpuri Mosque T-Point

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi transport department Chandni Chowk Red Fort Fatehpuri mosque
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp