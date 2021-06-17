Delhi: No entry for motor vehicles on Chandni Chowk road in daytime, says transport department

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 12-hour restriction on motorised vehicles on the 1.3-km-long Chandni Chowk main road has come into force. Delhi's transport department has issued a notification banning vehicular traffic movement on the stretch from 9 am to 9 pm as per the plan approved by the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) in August 2018.

The nod from the agency paved the way for the beautification and redevelopment project of the heritage road from Red Fort crossing to Fatehpuri mosque, which was initiated in December 2018. The work is likely to be completed by July end.

The notification says that only emergency or service vehicles - belonging to Municipal Corporation, Public Work Department (PWD), power discoms, Delhi Police, Delhi Jal Board, Bank Wagons (carrying cash with security) - hearse vans, and conveyance carrying pregnant women or patients will be permitted to ply on the road during the restricted hours. The notification was issued on Monday.

"The civic agencies and road maintaining/owning agencies shall erect corresponding informatory signboards indicating the restrictions in the area for the information and convenience of all concerned," read the notification issued by KK Dahiya, special secretary (Transport).

With the restriction in place, only cycle rickshaws will be allowed on the road from 9 am to 9 pm. However, the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), the agency which is executing the project, is planning to introduce electric vehicles like golf carts on the stretch for the elderly and infirm.

Under the project, pavements along both carriageways have been widened and re-laid for unhindered movement of pedestrians. In addition to several security arrangements such as fire hydrants, close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and new-fangled streetlights, public conveniences are being redeveloped and more greenery has been added.

