165 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 165 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Friday, while its positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent, data shared by the Health department here showed.

These new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,900.

The national capital had on April 3 recorded 10 deaths due to COVID-19.On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 212 cases and 25 deaths with a positivity rate of 0.27 per cent.

ALSO READ | Such breaches will hasten third wave: Delhi HC concerned over Covid norm violation in markets

It had on the previous day registered 228 cases with a 0.32 per cent positivity rate and 12 deaths.

On Thursday, the city logged 158 cases, with a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent, and 10 deaths, indicating a significant fall in the count of daily fatalities due to the coronavirus infection.

On June 14, the city had registered 131 cases and 16 deaths.

Earlier, on March 8, it had witnessed 239 cases, while on February 22, 128 cases of COVID-19 were reported, as per official figures.