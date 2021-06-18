STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
165 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths in Delhi

These new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,900.

Published: 18th June 2021 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

A worker sprays sanitizer inside Qutub Minar premises as the state government allows the re-opening of monuments, in New Delhi

A worker sprays sanitizer inside Qutub Minar premises as the state government allows the re-opening of monuments, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 165 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Friday, while its positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent, data shared by the Health department here showed.

The national capital had on April 3 recorded 10 deaths due to COVID-19.On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 212 cases and 25 deaths with a positivity rate of 0.27 per cent.

It had on the previous day registered 228 cases with a 0.32 per cent positivity rate and 12 deaths.

On Thursday, the city logged 158 cases, with a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent, and 10 deaths, indicating a significant fall in the count of daily fatalities due to the coronavirus infection.

On June 14, the city had registered 131 cases and 16 deaths.

Earlier, on March 8, it had witnessed 239 cases, while on February 22, 128 cases of COVID-19 were reported, as per official figures.

