STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Fire breaks out at Noida's Ganga shopping complex

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot where firefighting was underway, a police official said.

Published: 18th June 2021 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Smoke billows from a fire at Noida Metro Rail Corporation's office in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Friday, June 18, 2021.

Smoke billows from a fire at Noida Metro Rail Corporation's office in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Friday, June 18, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NOIDA: A fire broke out at the Ganga shopping complex in Noida's Sector 29 on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot where firefighting was underway, a police official said.

The fire was reported around 2.15 pm, prompting the immediate deployment of the local police along with firefighters, the official added.The Ganga Shopping Complex in the posh Sector 29 of Noida houses several daily utility shops, restaurants and fast-food outlets besides the office of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) and the Noida Media Club.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganga shopping complex Noida Shopping complex fire
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp