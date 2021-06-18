STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Household heating, cooking behind 40 per cent of Delhi's PM 2.5 pollution last December, January: Study

Though recent assessments on the use of biomass in Delhi are not available, a large number of homeless people burn firewood and waste to keep themselves warm in winters.

Published: 18th June 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Pollution

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Household heating and cooking accounted for 40 per cent of Delhi's PM 2.5 pollution in December 2020 and January 2021, according to a new study.

Though recent assessments on the use of biomass in Delhi are not available, a large number of homeless people burn firewood and waste to keep themselves warm in winters.

"The contribution to PM 2.5 from the residential sector (including domestic cooking, space heating, water heating, and lighting) was as high as 40 per cent in December 2020 and January 2021," the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), a Delhi-based not-for-profit policy research institution, said in a study report.

Delhi is estimated to have 1.5 lakh to two lakh homeless people.

According to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, as of January 2021, as many as 319 shelter homes had been created with a boarding capacity of 19,116 people.

"However, these shelter homes can accommodate only around 10 per cent of the homeless population in Delhi, which leaves a sizeable portion of the city's homeless population exposed to the elements."

"This population, therefore, is forced to use firewood/biomass fires to keep themselves warm during winters. Waste is also burnt for warmth and disposal purposes, which also contributes significantly to the pollution burden of the national capital," the CEEW said.

According to the study, a relatively longer stubble-burning period and unfavourable meteorological conditions were primarily responsible for Delhi's worsening air quality in winters last year.

It also said that emissions from 11 coal-fired power plants in the National Capital Region accounted for just seven per cent to the Delhi's PM 2.5 pollution on an average between October 2020 and January 2021, while vehicles contributed 14 per cent.

The findings are significant considering the Delhi government had recently moved the Supreme Court seeking closure of coal-fired power plants using outdated polluting technology in the vicinity of the city.

On April 1, the Union Environment Ministry had issued a notification with amended rules allowing thermal power plants within 10 kilometers of the National Capital Region (NCR) and in cities with more than 10 lakh population to comply with new emission norms by the end of 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Pollution Air Pollution Delhi Air Pollution
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp