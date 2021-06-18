STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal pushes doorstep ration delivery file to Delhi L-G once again

According to sources, the chief minister has again sent the file to the L-G and said that it was according to the law and the objections raised by the Centre earlier have been addressed.

Published: 18th June 2021 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

File photo shows women waiting to collect free ration in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Delhi government has once again sent the file related to doorstep delivery of ration scheme to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for his perusal. 

Earlier this month, the Aam Aadmi Party government had claimed that the scheme was rejected by L-G contending that the Centre’s approval was not sought for it and there was a pending case in the court.

According to sources, the chief minister has again sent the file to the L-G and said that it was according to the law and the objections raised by the Centre earlier have been addressed.

Kejriwal has stressed that the Centre’s directions have been followed and claimed that it was wrong to “stop” the scheme during the coronavirus pandemic, sources added.

A huge controversy had broken out after the Aam Aadmi Party and BJP started attacking each other regarding the scheme.

Delhi government had questioned as to why the scheme had been stopped by the Centre through the L-G, while the BJP hit back saying that Kejriwal was free to run his own scheme but could not do so by procuring food grains from the Centre.

For the past two weeks both have locked horns over the issue. Kejriwal even appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a letter seeking approval for the scheme.

Kejriwal urged Modi to allow the scheme in “national interest”. Conceptualised a few years ago the scheme, which was given Cabinet approval in 2018, has been stuck since then. 

As per an internal note, the Delhi government has tried to explain that there is an “urgent” need to approve and then implement the scheme, keeping in mind the pandemic, as Fair Price Shops which are located in congested areas lead to crowding, exposing people to the virus.

There are around 70 lakh ration card holders in the national capital. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Anil Baijal Aam Aadmi Party doorstep delivery of ration
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp