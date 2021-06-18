Officials told to raise Dwarka water treatment plant’s capacity

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday directed officials to increase the production capacity of Dwarka water treatment plant (WTP) from the present 50 million gallons per day to 70 million gallons per day.

The minister further said a lake would be built inside the WTP across an area of 10 acres to increase groundwater levels.

Jain also visited the Pappankalan Sewage Treatment Plant and instructed officials to increase the water-holding capacity of an existing lake from 10 MGD to 20 MGD.

Two more lakes with holding capacity of 50 MGD will be constructed adjacent to the existing lake, he said, adding treated water will be used for lake rejuvenation.

“The irrigation department has constructed a low-cost weir. This will increase natural treatment of waste water.”