Open From Below

The idea of Open Door is a result of the limitations that its founders observed in the school system while growing up.

Published: 18th June 2021 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 07:33 AM

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

The idea of Open Door is a result of the limitations that its founders observed in the school system while growing up. “We noticed that children were scoring marks but they were not learning much. They were memorising information as it is without ever questioning it,” notes Open Door CEO & Co-Founder Aneesh Bangia, adding, “This was happening topic after topic, year after year. Slowly, children were losing the habit of thinking and questioning. Most children who have a natural thirst for exploration were turning into adults who do not like to think critically or question. So, we asked ourselves: How can we improve this situation? How do we develop a generation of deep thinkers?”

Excerpts:

Tell us about the learning programmes introduced by Open door education?
Open Door offers two programmes to schools — Mastery Assessments and Thinking Classroom — which are a regular part of Science and Math teaching in over 200 schools. In these schools, more than 1.5 lakh students are currently benefiting from Open Door’s work. Mastery Assessments is a series of assessments that allows students and teachers a second chance to demonstrate success, thereby keeping both teachers and students naturally motivated to show an improvement in learning. Each assessment comprises questions that help children think from a new perspective. Thinking Classroom changes teachers’ statements into questions in the classroom. It is a set of workbooks with beautiful questions such as: If we shout on the Moon can we hear ourselves? Can you design the diet for Virat Kohli? How will our lives change if the Earth were to switch gravity off?

What changes has Open Door been able to bring in the school system so far?
Open Door has made both students and teachers a better thinker. Each Science and Math topic is now explored more than before. Much of the classroom teaching has changed from monologues into dialogues. Earlier, the teachers were constrained to teaching for the exam. Now, there is a focus on thinking and understanding.

From which cities in India are you getting the maximum traffic?
Open Door is currently one of the top school assessments company among CBSE and ICSE schools across India and the middle-east. We are present in schools in almost all the state capitals in India. We have found that the school leaders who are progressive and willing to improve are the most likely to implement Open Door in their schools.

Is open door planning to add more courses or programmes in the future?
Open Door is very excited about the future. Open Door is also launching two products Unbox and Thinksheets — for individual parents in June/July 2021. Unbox is a set of physics courses that make children explore physics and master it in the process. It will be offered to children from grades 6-9.Thinksheets is a set of Thinking Worksheets that can be answered on the phone with a finger. This programme will be offered to children from grades 4-6. The scope of subjects and grades for each of the products will be expanded with time.

