Ramjanmbhoomi Trust row: AAP alleges more BJP links to Ayodhya Ram Temple land deal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Giving a fresh twist to the controversy over Ayodhya Ram Temple land deal, the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday alleged that a member of the Ramjanmbhoomi Trust is a relative of the Mayor of Ayodhya, who is a BJP member and has been mentioned as a witness in the controversial land deal.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said Ramjanmbhoomi Trust member Ravi Mohan Tiwari is brother-in-law of Rishikesh Upadhyay, the Mayor of Ayodhya.

“Tiwari’s name was put in the agreement so that crores of rupees could be wasted by putting money in his account. His name was not in the agreement initially, then why was his name included in the agreement later on. The name was put so that crores of rupees could be stolen from the donations received by the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust,” alleged Singh.

Singh, who is the in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party’s Uttar Pradesh unit, said “faith of crores of Ram devotees of the country is being played with”.

“There have been scam and corruption in the temple of Lord Ram. If the temple of Lord Ram is not being built, it is because scam and corruption are being done in the name of Ram Mandir. The leaders of BJP and the members of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust together have eaten the money of the temple,” the AAP MP alleged.

The AAP has been continuously attacking Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath’s government for the past few days over the alleged land scam.

Sanjay Singh had earlier said he was planning to approach court over the issue.