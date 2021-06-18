Supplementary charge sheet against Deep Sidhu and others in Republic Day violence case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Thursday filed a supplementary chargesheet against actor-activist Deep Sidhu and others in connection with the violence that erupted in the national capital during the Republic Day protest march taken out by farmers agitating against the controversial farm laws.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajendra Singh Nagar will pass the order on the point of cognisance of the fresh charge sheet on June 19 at 2 pm.

“The investigating officer of the case pointed out the names of the witnesses who were severely injured or from whom the weapon was snatched,” the court noted.

On January 26, protesting farmers clashed with the police during the tractor rally against three farm laws and stormed into the Red Fort injuring scores of policemen.

The Crime Branch is tasked with investigating the case. On May 17, it filed a 3,224-page chargesheet and sought prosecution of 16 accused including Sidhu.

Sidhu, who was accused of being the key conspirator of the violence, was arrested on February 9.

The police in its original charge sheet had mentioned that protesters had a “pre-conceived and well-coordinated” plan to break the agreement between the police and the farmer leaders about the three routes for the tractor rally.