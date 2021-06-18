'Things now clearer for large chunk of students': DU to begin UG admission procedure in July third week

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With CBSE declaring the assessment policy for evaluating XII board results, Delhi University is going to start the registration process for undergraduate (UG) admissions from third week of July and the admissions are likely to start from the middle of August.

DU also welcomed the CBSE’s assessment policy. Rajeev Gupta, chairman of DU admission Committee said, “CBSE has declared their assessment policy but we are also waiting for the state boards to declare their evaluation criteria for assessing the class XII students. If they also adopt CBSE’s assessment criteria, it is well and good. DU will start the registration process from July and the admissions from middle of August but if the state boards delay declaring assessment process, the admission will also be delayed.”

He said that since DU is a pan-India university, they cannot go with only CBSE’s results.

“We will have to wait for other state boards for fair and transparent admission and to ensure all students get admissions equally without any issue,” he added.

When asked if DU is planning to come up with any formula to conduct admission with the current situation, Gupta said, “CBSE is a big authority and we believe it and its policy. So, we don’t think there is a need for adopting any new formula.”

DU conducts UG admissions on the basis of marks scored by students in CBSE and other boards. The varsity received more than three lakh applications last year for UG admissions.

Delhi University's acting vice-chancellor PC Joshi on Thursday said things have now become clearer for a large chunk of students looking to start college this year.

He said while the Education Ministry is yet to take a call on adopting a Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET), DU is likely to start the admission registration process from mid-July.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) earlier on Thursday notified its policy for the evaluation of Class 12 students which will be based on a combination of marks scored in classes 10 and 11 and pre-board exams.

It said the results will be declared by July 31.

According to the policy decided by a 13-member panel set up by the board, the theory paper evaluation formula will give 30 per cent weightage to Class 10 marks, 30 per cent to Class 11 marks and 40 per cent to marks obtained in unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams in Class 12.

"Things have now become clearer for a large chunk of applicants. Now I feel that looking at this, other boards are going to decide (their evaluation criteria)," Joshi said.

A good number of boards will take inspiration from the CBSE since it is the largest, he said.

Joshi said DU intends to start the admission registration process by mid-July.

"I think by the end of July boards will start declaring results. Yesterday, we had a meeting and we plan to start registrations by mid-July," he said.

The exams for Class 12 were cancelled earlier this month in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking about the CUCET, Joshi did not rule out its adoption.

"The Education Ministry has not yet taken a decision on it. There is always a possibility of (adopting) the CUCET," said Joshi, who is a member of the CUCET committee which has submitted its report to the Education Ministry.

If the government decides to adopt the CUCET, then it will be helpful.

If it does not happen this year, the marks given by the boards will be considered.

Every year, a merit-based list is created and that is how it will be done this year too, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)