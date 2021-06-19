STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

2,95,000 Covid vaccines available for 18-44 age group in Delhi: AAP MLA Atishi

Talking about the vaccine stock available for people above 45 years, Atishi said there are almost 8,50,000 Covid doses in the present stock, of which 7,65,000 are Covishield and 80,000 Covaxin.

Published: 19th June 2021 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With Delhi receiving fresh stock of 1,67,000 Covishield doses for people in the 18-44 age group, the total number of Covid vaccines available for the group has now gone up to 2,95,000, senior AAP leader and MLA Atishi said on Saturday.

Presenting a daily vaccination bulletin, the MLA from Kalkaji said Delhi now has 2,58,000 doses of Covishield and 37,000 doses of Covaxin available for the 18-44 age group.

"We have seen that the speed of the vaccination drive goes up with the availability of vaccines for the 18-44 age group, and goes down as soon as they are on the verge of running out of stock.

Here, we are happy to share that Delhi on Friday received 1,67,000 Covishield doses for the age group," said Atishi.

"The present stock of Covishield and Covaxin doses would last for 14 and two days, respectively. So we urge more youngsters to book their slot on the CoWin app and get themselves inoculated," she added.

Talking about the vaccine stock available for people above 45 years, Atishi said there are almost 8,50,000 Covid doses in the present stock, of which 7,65,000 are Covishield and 80,000 Covaxin.

"While the Covaxin stock is good enough to last for six days, the Covishield stock would last for another 58 days," she said.

On Friday, a total of 77,345 doses were administered in Delhi, out of which 62,230 were first doses and 15,115 second doses.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 in India Atishi
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp