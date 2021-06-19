STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Automatic fare system in Delhi-Meerut RRTS

“The commuters can use any NCMC card issued by any Metro or Transport Authority or Financial Institutions in the country.

Representational Image. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi-Meerut RR TS corridor will have an automatic fare collection (AFC) system and QR code tickets for commuters, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said on Friday.

The NCRTC has adopted the latest technology and innovative procurement method by going for QR Code based ticketing (Digital QR & Paper QR) and EMV (Europay, Mastercard, Visa) Open Loop contactless card based on National Common Mobility Card ) (NCMC) standards.

“The commuters can use any NCMC card issued by any Metro or Transport Authority or Financial Institutions in the country. The system therefore will be fully Open Loop from the first day of operations,” said a senior NCRTC official.

“Commuters will have the option to use QR code tickets which can be generated digitally with the help of an NCRTC Mobile App or website. Paper QR tickets can be purchased from the Station Ticket Vending Machines and Ticket Office Machines for a single journey between two stations,” the official said.

The NCRTC said, in a statement, that it has invited bids under the government’s ‘Make In India’ guidelines in procuring the AFC system.

“This bid is based on Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM ) which will be first of its kind in the country for AFC systems,” said officials.

Under the HAM model, NCRTC has unbundled the task of System Integrator and Financial Institution. The system integrator will be selected first for installation activities and then a financial institution will be selected for issuance and acquiring services.

The main aim is to bring people to use public transport to minimize dependence on fossil fuel-based transportation

The implementation of NCMC will help in fulfilling the Centre’s “One Nation, One Card” vision allowing usage of one NCMC card in all transit systems for intercity and intracity travel in the country.

In addition, retail transactions will also be possible on this card, said officials.

