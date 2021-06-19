STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Minimum wages, allowances of unorganised sector workers increased

After the revision in DA, the effective wage of a worker will see a rise of Rs 400-500 per month. The monthly wage of unskilled labourers has been increased from Rs 15,492 to Rs 15, 908.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has increased the minimum wages of labourers. The revised wage will be applicable with retrospective effect from April 1.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday released an order increasing the dearness allowance (DA) for unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other workers in all scheduled employment categories.

For semi-skilled labourers, the wage has been enhanced from Rs 17,069 to Rs 17,537 and for skilled labourers, it has been increased from Rs 18,797 to Rs 19, 291.

“These steps have been taken in the interest of the poor and working class who have suffered disproportionately due to the current pandemic. This order shall also benefit those in the clerical and supervisory jobs. People in the unorganised sector who are employed on minimum wages should not be deprived of dearness allowance,” said Sisodia. He added that the minimum wages of Delhi are the highest in comparison to any other state in the country.

“Although we have had to cut down on expenditure, this decision has been taken keeping in mind the interests of our working class. Every section of the society has been adversely affected due to the pandemic. Adding to the woes of the masses is the soaring prices of daily essentials such as oil and pulses. I hope that this increase in wages will provide some relief to our labour brethren,” Sisodia said.

WAGES REVISED

