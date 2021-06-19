No entry for vehicles without radio frequency identification tags from July 1

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Commercial vehicles without valid radio frequency identification (RFID) tags or sufficient recharge amount will not be allowed to enter Delhi from July 1, authorities said on Friday.

According to a public notice dated June 14, issued by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), the work on installing the RFID system at entry points of Delhi has been completed, and tags can be purchased or recharged at several points of sale system.

“Commercial vehicles without valid RFID tags and sufficient recharge be not permitted to enter Delhi w.e.f. 01.07.2021,” it said.

So, all specified commercial vehicles, entering Delhi from any of the 124 entry points, are required to be equipped with RFID tags, the notice said.

A senior SDMC official said, till date, 5,02,323 RFID tags have been issued.

SDMC is the nodal agency for the RFID system implementation at toll plazaa in Delhi. The civic body also has a mobile application for recharging tags online.

One can download the application ‘MCD-Toll’, enter the mobile number and recharge their tag using debit or credit card or net banking, and same process can be followed for recharging tag at www.ecctagsdmc. com, officials said.

However, no tags will be issued without physical examination of vehicles, they said.

In August last year, the SDMC had said that till that time, RFID systems had been installed at 13 locations, and installation of remaining 111 systems were to be completed by early 2021.