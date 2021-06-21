Delhi: Around 6 people missing after fire at shoe factory in Udyog Nagar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: At least 5-6 people are missing after a fire broke out at a shoe factory in Udyog Nagar where a fire broke out on Monday morning.

A total of 31 fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire.

"At least 5-6 people are missing. I am rushing to the spot. Fire is not under control. 31 fire tenders are present at the spot," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service told ANI.

According to the fire department, they received a call about the blaze at 8.22 am, following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

No injuries have been reported so far in the incident.