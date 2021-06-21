Delhi metro phase-IV works on track despite labour shortage in April and May

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said that despite several constraints induced by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the last few months, construction work of its Phase 4 corridors continued.

According to the DMRC, the tunnelling work between Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension on the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor for DMRC's first underground section of Phase 4 achieved many important targets in this period.

"During these months, DMRC completed the tunnelling of 500 metres of one of the 2.8 kilometre-long twin tunnels. Delhi Metro has also completed casting of over 50 per cent of tunnel segments in the casting yard. The first of the twin tunnels on this stretch is expected to be completed by September," said the DMRC in a statement.

Prior to the imposition of lockdown in April, the number of workers at DMRC's sites exceeded 4,000-mark. "However, after the lockdown was announced, many workers decided to leave for their native places. In addition, many workers who had left earlier for the Holi festival did not return either. This led to a gradual decrease in the workforce to about 2,500," added the statement from DRMC.

According to the agency during this period, all Covid related guidelines given by the government from time to time were stringently followed. In April and May, four major civil tenders of DMRC Phase 4’s were also floated.

