STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi metro phase-IV works on track despite labour shortage in April and May

“During these months, DMRC completed the tunnelling of 500 metres of one of the 2.8 kilometre-long twin tunnels.

Published: 21st June 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said that despite several constraints induced by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the last few months, construction work of its Phase 4 corridors continued.

According to the DMRC, the tunnelling work between Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension on the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor for DMRC's first underground section of Phase 4 achieved many important targets in this period. 

"During these months, DMRC completed the tunnelling of 500 metres of one of the 2.8 kilometre-long twin tunnels. Delhi Metro has also completed casting of over 50 per cent of tunnel segments in the casting yard. The first of the twin tunnels on this stretch is expected to be completed by September," said the DMRC in a statement. 

Prior to the imposition of lockdown in April, the number of workers at DMRC's sites exceeded 4,000-mark. "However, after the lockdown was announced, many workers decided to leave for their native places. In addition, many workers who had left earlier for the Holi festival did not return either. This led to a gradual decrease in the workforce to about 2,500," added the statement from DRMC.

According to the agency during this period, all Covid related guidelines given by the government from time to time were stringently followed. In April and May, four major civil tenders of DMRC Phase 4’s were also floated.

Four major tenders floated

In April and May, four major civil tenders of Phase 4’ were floated. While three tenders are from the Aerocity-Tughalakabad corridor, one is from the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Delhi Metro COVID19 Coronavirus Delhi metro phase IV Delhi metro labour
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp