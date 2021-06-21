STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police bust fake COVID drug-making racket, 10 arrested

According to the police, one of the accused, Mayank Taluja (25) came in contact with Waseem Khan who worked at Al Khidmat Medicos.

Published: 21st June 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Crime Branch officials arrested ten people involved in fake injections and drugs in COVID-19 and black fungus treatment in New Delhi

Crime Branch officials arrested ten people involved in fake injections and drugs in COVID-19 and black fungus treatment in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police busted a unit manufacturing fake drugs meant for treatment of COVID and black fungus patients and arrested 10 people, including two doctors. According to the police, one of the accused, Mayank Taluja (25) came in contact with Waseem Khan who worked at Al Khidmat Medicos. Taluja advertised his number on WhatsApp groups that drugs for the treatment of black fungus were available with him.

On June 17, the Drug Control department notified the police about this. The police then arrested Waseem Khan. Based on his disclosure, Al Khidmat Medicos was raided and 10 more vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B were recovered.

The owner of Al Khidmat Medicos, Shoib Khan and his two salesmen were also apprehended.Shoib Khan revealed that one Shivam Bhatia was the source of drugs. Subsequently, Bhatia was detained. He told the police that he procured the medicines from one Sonu and supplied them to the customers at exorbitant price.

When the police arrested Md Aftab alias Sonu (32), from Nizamuddin west, he revealed that these drugs were manufactured by his elder brother Dr Altamas Hussain. The police reached the residence of Hussain and recovered 3,283 vials of drugs.

The police analysed WhatsApp chats of accused men and the involvement of two more doctors came to light.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police COVID19 Al Khidmat Medicos Fake COVID drugs COVID drugs
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp