Delhi police bust fake COVID drug-making racket, 10 arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police busted a unit manufacturing fake drugs meant for treatment of COVID and black fungus patients and arrested 10 people, including two doctors. According to the police, one of the accused, Mayank Taluja (25) came in contact with Waseem Khan who worked at Al Khidmat Medicos. Taluja advertised his number on WhatsApp groups that drugs for the treatment of black fungus were available with him.

On June 17, the Drug Control department notified the police about this. The police then arrested Waseem Khan. Based on his disclosure, Al Khidmat Medicos was raided and 10 more vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B were recovered.

The owner of Al Khidmat Medicos, Shoib Khan and his two salesmen were also apprehended.Shoib Khan revealed that one Shivam Bhatia was the source of drugs. Subsequently, Bhatia was detained. He told the police that he procured the medicines from one Sonu and supplied them to the customers at exorbitant price.

When the police arrested Md Aftab alias Sonu (32), from Nizamuddin west, he revealed that these drugs were manufactured by his elder brother Dr Altamas Hussain. The police reached the residence of Hussain and recovered 3,283 vials of drugs.

The police analysed WhatsApp chats of accused men and the involvement of two more doctors came to light.