Delhi to get 15.19 lakh Covid vaccine doses in July: AAP MLA Atishi

In an online vaccination bulletin, she also said, Delhi was expecting more doses from the Centre as the city is more vulnerable to the anticipated waves.

Published: 21st June 2021 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

AAP member Atishi

AAP MLA Atishi (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi needs over 2 crore doses to fully vaccinate its eligible population against COVID-19, but the Centre will give just 15.19 lakh doses in July which will severely impact the pace and progress of the vaccination in the national capital, AAP MLA Atishi said on Monday.

In an online vaccination bulletin, she also said, Delhi was expecting more doses from the Centre as the city is more vulnerable to the anticipated waves, and alleged that there was a "mismanagement" in the central government's vaccination programme.

"The Centre has informed that from July 1, Delhi will get 15,19,000 doses for that month. This is either less or equivalent to the scale of doses received in previous months. So, it was 14 lakh doses in June, 13.25 lakh in May and 23 lakh in April," she said.

Delhi's eligible population who have not received any shots stands at 83.7 lakh, and so, if people who have received at least one dose are factored in, over 2 crore doses are needed for people of Delhi, Atishi said.

"But, we are going to receive just about 15 lakh doses. At this rate, it will take 13 months or more to vaccinate the entire eligible population, but by that time so many waves of Covid could hit Delhi. It will severely impact the pace of the vaccination," she said.

"So, we appeal to the Centre to send more and sufficient doses to Delhi to combat this pandemic," she added.

On one hand, the Centre says it is beginning universal vaccination from June 21, and then offers Delhi just 15 lakh doses for July, she said.

So far, 65,26,770 doses of vaccines have been administered, and a total of 15,78,382 people have been fully vaccinated, the AAP leader said in the daily vaccination bulletin.

First doses have been given to 49,48,388 people till date, according to the bulletin.

A total of 11,660 doses were administered in the national capital on Sunday, the Delhi MLA said.

The balance stock of doses for 45 years and above group is 8.25 lakh, and 2.68 lakh for 18-44 years group, she said.

The Covaxin stock for 18-44 years group is expected to last one more day while the Covishield will suffice for another 13 days.

The Covaxin stock for 45 years and above category is expected to last five days and Covishield may last for 57 days.

