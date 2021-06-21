STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gautam Gambhir launches COVID vaccination drive for slum dwellers in East Delhi

BJP parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir on Sunday launched a drive for vaccinating slum dwellers in his East Delhi constituency.

Published: 21st June 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  BJP parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir on Sunday launched a drive for vaccinating slum dwellers in his East Delhi constituency. The drive began at Shashi Garden slum cluster in Mayur Vihar in presence of Gambhir and several BJP leaders.

Gambhir said free vaccination camps will also be held in other slum clusters in East Delhi. "It is the responsibility of every citizen to fulfil the dream of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi of complete vaccination," he said.

"There is still vaccine hesitancy among the poor because of all the misleading statements and false propaganda by opposition leaders. We need to put an end to that and vaccinate everyone for a healthy society," the BJP MP said. 

