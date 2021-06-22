STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation mulls SOP with forest department after monkey enters train

DMRC said that in the past, it had roped in services wherein a person could scare away the monkeys on being spotted at vulnerable stations, by mimicking a langur's voice.

monkey in delhi metro

A monkey sits in a Delhi metro coach (Videograb)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a monkey sneaked into a Metro train at Akshardam station, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) in collaboration with the forest department to avoid such incidents. 

On Saturday, a video clip of a monkey entering a Metro train at Akshardam went viral on social media. After sneaking into the train, the monkey hopped on from one coach to other and settled comfortably on a seat. 

"DMRC in consultation with the forest department plans to work out an SOP to deal with such unexpected situations arising out of their (monkeys) entry into Metro premises," said Anuj Dayal, executive director of corporate communication, DMRC. 

DMRC said that in the past, it had roped in services wherein a person could scare away the monkeys on being spotted at vulnerable stations, by mimicking a langur's voice. "A video clip went viral on social media on June 19, showing a monkey travelling inside the Metro train on Blue Line. The monkey sneaked into the train at Akshardham Metro station and remained in the system for 3-4 minutes. DMRC staff acted swiftly after getting information on the issue and the train was evacuated at the next station," said DMRC. 

Delhi Metro also appealed the passengers to refrain from encouraging, feeding or indulging in any activity which may endanger them in such a situation. “DMRC once again appeals to the general public to inform the Train Operator/Metro authorities in case of any such incident.”

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Delhi metro Metro monkey Delhi metro train Delhi forest department
