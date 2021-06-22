STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi PWD announces no-leave policy for field staff during monsoon

Field staff of road maintenance and electrical units won't be allowed to get leaves during the oncoming monsoon season as preparations were on to keep the city free of waterlogging.

Delhi rain

FILE | Waterlogging at Pul Prehladpur near Badarpur Border in New Delhi (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) on Tuesday said field staff of road maintenance and electrical units won't be allowed to get leaves during the oncoming monsoon season as preparations were on to keep the city free of waterlogging.

As per an office order, issued by Delhi government's PWD, "in any unavoidable/exceptional circumstances leaves may be granted with the prior approval of the concerned Chief Engineer".

"In view of the oncoming monsoon season, it has been decided by the competent authority that no field staff of road maintenance unit and electrical units maintaining Storm Water Pump houses under the control of Public Works Department will be allowed to take leaves during the monsoon period," it said.

Last year, images of vehicles stranded at waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass, where a delivery van driver drowned, had led to a huge public outcry.

To keep the city waterlogging free, the civic agencies are carrying out desilting (removal of silt and garbage) of drains in a big way.

The PWD and the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs) hoped that desilting of drains would be completed before the onset of monsoon by month-end.

Earlier, a senior PWD official said that it was "on track" and would be completed between June 20 and 25.

According to a rough estimate, there are around 2,000 drains, spanning around 1,054 km, which come under the PWD, the official said.

The PWD maintains 1260-km roads in the national capital.

