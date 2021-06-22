Delhi shoe godown blaze: Firefighters recover charred body

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A charred body was recovered early Tuesday from a shoe godown in west Delhi where a massive fire broke out a day ago, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

Three workers are suspected to be still trapped inside and a search operation is underway at the two-storey building in Udyog Nagar.

The fire broke out on Monday and 35 fire tenders and around 140 fire personnel were pressed into service to douse the blaze at the building where shoes were assembled and packed for sale.

"The charred body was recovered from the godown around 3 am but the body is yet to be identified.

Our search operation continues as three more workers are suspected to be trapped inside," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said.

The owner of the godown identified as Pankaj Garg is absconding, police said, adding a case under section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him in connection with the incident.

The building has been declared dangerous by the area's civic body on Monday following the blaze.

