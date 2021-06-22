STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Not calling students back to schools anytime soon: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The statement said 97 per cent of the construction work at SKV Kondli and GGSS Kalyanpuri have been completed and will be fully finished by June.

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference regarding the registration of construction workers at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Monday said students will not be called to schools anytime soon keeping in mind their safety in view of the COVID pandemic. Sisodia visited four Delhi government schools - SKV Kondli, GGSS Kalyanpuri, government co-ed schools at IP Extension and Preet Vihar - and inspected the construction work of 172 new classrooms, an official statement said.

"Keeping in mind the security and safety of children, we are not calling students back to school anytime soon. We are, however, ensuring that the construction work for the new and improved classrooms are done at a fast pace so that when the children do end up returning back to school, they are welcomed with new and colourful classrooms with the best facilities," he said. 

The statement said 97 per cent of the construction work at SKV Kondli and GGSS Kalyanpuri have been completed and will be fully finished by June.

Both the schools are getting 20 new classrooms each. About 90 per cent of the construction work to build 84 new classrooms at government Co-ed, IP Extension has also been completed and the construction will be fully finished by July.

Works at facilities going on

Sisodia visited four Delhi government schools - SKV Kondli, GGSS Kalyanpuri, government co-ed schools at IP Extension and Preet Vihar - and inspected the construction work of 172 new classrooms, an official statement from the deputy CM's office said

(With inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Manish Sisodia Delhi schools School reopening
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp