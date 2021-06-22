STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Yoga and meditation beneficial in treating glaucoma, arthritis: Experts

Yoga and meditation show positive effects as additional therapies for glaucoma, mitochondrial issues and rheumatoid arthritis, claimed experts from AIIMS, Delhi. 

Published: 22nd June 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Morning walkers perform yoga on the occasion of Yoga day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi

Morning walkers perform yoga on the occasion of Yoga day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Yoga and meditation show positive effects as additional therapies for glaucoma, mitochondrial issues and rheumatoid arthritis, claimed experts from AIIMS, Delhi. Tanuj Dada and Karthikeyan Mahalingam from the Dr Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at AIIMS said that meditation had been proved to work in glaucoma as an additional therapy in a study on patients at the institution.

The researchers said that meditation worked as adjuvant therapy in glaucoma by reducing intraocular pressure, enhancing cerebral blood flow, reversing autonomic dysfunction (damage to nerves that control involuntary body functions), decreasing oxidative stress (an imbalance that impacts the body's ability to detoxify), preventing mitochondrial dysfunction (a condition that hampers cell viability), decreasing inflammation, improving the quality of life, modulating wound healing and modifying other associated systemic diseases.

Dr Rima Dada from AIIMS noted that 8-weeks of yoga practice leads to an upregulation of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) levels indicating an increase in mitochondrial bioenergetics and functions. "NAD+ is a central metabolic cofactor that plays a critical role in biological processes including energy homeostasis, DNA repair, gene expression and calcium-dependent secondary messenger signalling. Our results showed an improvement in the mitochondrial membrane potential after yoga practice, indicating an improvement in the mitochondrial functioning and viability," she said. Yoga has also been proven to be beneficial for Rheumatoid arthritis (RA). 

"After 8-weeks of yoga, there were beneficial effects on the psycho-neuroimmune axis in RA patients. Yoga is one such safe and effective mind-body therapy to improve physical functions along with stress reduction. Yoga aids in the amelioration of mental stress and depression by improving the feeling of perceived well-being and brings about structural and functional changes in the brain by increasing expression of genes which promote neuroplasticity," Dr Rima noted.

Make yoga daily routine: Lt Governor, CM

L-G Anil Baijal and CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to people to make yoga a part of their daily life. Extending greetings on the International Yoga Day, Baijal said yoga has more significance amid COVID-19 times and it can boost immunity and mental health.

"Yoga has more significance in this time of COVID 19. We can boost immunity along with ensuring mental health through its regular practice. Let us make Yoga a daily part of our life," Baijal tweeted. In a tweet, Kejriwal said, "Let us pledge on the occasion of International Yoga Day to make Yoga a part of our daily routine."

Special sessions for policepersons

The Delhi Police on Monday organised special yoga sessions for its personnel deployed across various units on the occasion of seventh International Yoga Day.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava posted pictures of him and his wife performing different 'asanas'. "I did my daily Yoga today morning at home. My wife too joined me to observe the 'Yoga Day'," he tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

A special yoga session was carried out at the Singhu border where personnel from the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces units deployed performed various postures, a senior officer said.

Inmates perform yoga in prisons

Over 1,500 inmates across three jail complexes in the national capital performed yoga on Monday morning on International Day of Yoga, officials said. A senior jail official said prisoners from Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli gathered in the common area maintaining social distancing norms.

The trained inmates and staff lead the session which took place between 7 am to 9 am, the official said. The Director General (Prison) said, "We organized a magic show and a tug-of-war competition along with the yoga session in jail number 5 while maintaining proper social distancing."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yoga Meditation Glaucoma International Yoga Day Arthritis
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp