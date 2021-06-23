Class IX & XI results in Delhi government schools announced, based on mid-term exams

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Results for Classes IX and XII in Delhi government schools were announced on Tuesday, nearly two months after the exams were cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

According to the Directorate of Education (DoE), a total of 80.3 per cent students of Class IX have passed and promoted to the Class X. While the pass percentage of Class XI is 96.9. This year, the final results were collated based on mid-term and internal assessments viewing the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 2.58 lakh students were enrolled in Class IX in 2020-21, out of which 2.45 lakh appeared for mid-term exams. "Last year, the pass percentage of Class IX was 65 per cent which increased to 85 per cent based on project-based assessments," a government official said.

"In 2019-20, 99.25 per cent students in Class XII passed the compartment exams. Project-based assessment formed the evaluation criteria of Class XI examinations, identical to Class IX evaluation criteria," the official added.

"The examinations of social studies, Sanskrit and third language for Class IX and geography and business studies for Class XI could not be conducted for the year 2020-21. Further, average marks of the best two performing subjects out of the main five subjects have been given in the subjects where the exams could not be conducted, or the student is absent for whatever reason," said the official.

About 12,500 students of Class IX and 3,500 students of Class XI did not appear in the mid-term examinations this year.