STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Class IX & XI results in Delhi government schools announced, based on mid-term exams

A total of 2.58 lakh students were enrolled in Class IX in 2020-21, out of which 2.45 lakh appeared for mid-term exams.

Published: 23rd June 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Results for Classes IX and XII in Delhi government schools were announced on Tuesday, nearly two months after the exams were cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

According to the Directorate of Education (DoE), a total of 80.3 per cent students of Class IX have passed and promoted to the Class X. While the pass percentage of Class XI is 96.9. This year, the final results were collated based on mid-term and internal assessments viewing the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 2.58 lakh students were enrolled in Class IX in 2020-21, out of which 2.45 lakh appeared for mid-term exams. "Last year, the pass percentage of Class IX was 65 per cent which increased to 85 per cent based on project-based assessments," a government official said.

"In 2019-20, 99.25 per cent students in Class XII passed the compartment exams. Project-based assessment formed the evaluation criteria of Class XI examinations, identical to Class IX evaluation criteria," the official added.

"The examinations of social studies, Sanskrit and third language for Class IX and geography and business studies for Class XI could not be conducted for the year 2020-21. Further, average marks of the best two performing subjects out of the main five subjects have been given in the subjects where the exams could not be conducted, or the student is absent for whatever reason," said the official. 

About 12,500 students of Class IX and 3,500 students of Class XI did not appear in the mid-term examinations this year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Directorate of Education Delhi government schools COVID19 Coronavirus Delhi Class IX results Delhi Class XI results
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp