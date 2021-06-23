STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, PWD minister inspect under-construction government schools

The ministers reviewed the progress of government schools being built at Shankaracharya Marg, Magazine Road, and Malka Ganj.

Published: 23rd June 2021 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain inspecting Delhi school under construction

Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain inspect school under construction in Delhi (Photo | Twitter, @SatyendarJain)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday reviewed the progress of under-construction government schools at Shankaracharya Marg, Magazine Road, and Malka Ganj.

"Took stock of the construction work of the government schools at Shankaracharya Marg, Magazine road, and Malka Ganj with Satyendar Jain," the deputy chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

Sisodia who is also the education minister of the Union Territory has been visiting the under-construction schools this week.

"The Kejriwal government has been working hard day and night for six years to make government schools that every Delhiite can be proud of," his tweet said.

PWD minister Satyendra Jain said that the construction of these schools was progressing at great speed.

"Schools may be closed due to coronavirus, but the Delhi government's work of making government schools world-class is continuing at great speed," Jain later tweeted in Hindi.

