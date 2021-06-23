STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government, municipal bodies to join hands for transition of Class VI students

Manish Sisodia chaired a meeting with Municipal Commissioners for smooth integration of students joining Class VI in DoE schools from MCD-feeder Schools.

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said there is a need to increase collaboration between municipal and Delhi government teachers for a smooth transition of students in Class VI from MCD schools to those run by the city government.

Every year, nearly 1.7 lakh students from municipal schools join those run by the Delhi government in Class VI. Sisodia’s said only 76 per cent of the children enrolled in Class VI in Delhi government schools could be reached for semi-online classes.

He chaired a meeting with Municipal Commissioners of North, South and East Delhi Corporations for smooth integration of students joining Class VI in DoE schools from MCD feeder Schools.

Pointing out the areas that need improvement in the transition of students, Sisodia said, "We need correct contact details of students joining Delhi government Schools from municipal schools so that their Class VI teachers can reach out to them quickly."

At the beginning of the session last year, the phone number of only about 30-35 per cent students were correct. "As a result, a large number of students could not be engaged right from the beginning and therefore they could not get the worksheets or participate in semi-online classes," he said.

"Delhi Government School teachers made special efforts to find the whereabouts of these children but eventually only 76 per cent of the children enrolled in Class VI of Delhi Government schools could be reached. To prevent the repeat of the same situation this year, the officers of DoE and MCD to devise a plan where the Class V teacher of feeder MCD schools partners with Class VI teacher of Delhi government school," Sisodia said. 

'Students faced a lot of mental challenges'

Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister of Delhi, said the students and teachers have faced a lot of mental and physical challenges due to the Covid crisis and closure of schools

