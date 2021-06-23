STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Discontent in Delhi BJP after party spokespersons removed from WhatsApp groups: Sources

Naveen Kumar, the head of the Delhi BJP's media team, claimed that everything is fine and there is no difference or discontent in the party.

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (Representational Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The discontent among a section of Delhi BJP leaders has come to the fore with the recent removal of a few party spokespersons, including Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Neha Shalini Dua, from its WhatsApp groups, sources said.

"Some people might have changed their phones or maybe there was some other reason due to which some names got deleted," Kumar told PTI.

Bagga, a well-known face in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and who is active on social media platforms, was removed from two WhatsApp groups that mainly have the party's media team members on last Saturday.

"He was, however, added back on Tuesday, but he himself quit the WhatsApp groups," a BJP leader said.

Subsequently, Bagga also removed the words "BJP spokesperson" from his Twitter bio.

"No comments, talk to the party leaders," Bagga said when contacted.

"Bagga had unsuccessfully contested the 2020 Assembly polls from Hari Nagar. In the party reorganisation last year, he wanted to be given some major responsibility but was ignored, after which he got busy with the election campaign in West Bengal," the BJP leader said.

Similar was the case with another party spokesperson Harish Khurana.

The son of former Delhi chief minister Madanlal Khurana, he quit the WhatsApp groups of the Delhi BJP's media team around a month ago after his "seniority" was ignored in the appointment of office-bearers, the sources said.

Khurana was not immediately available for his comment.

He had threatened to resign from the post of BJP spokesperson after his desire to be given some important post was ignored.

Later, senior Delhi BJP leaders persuaded him and he was given the post of head of media relations in the party.

Delhi BJP insiders said there are several issues in the party that are lying unaddressed, causing "discomfort and unease" among a section of leaders.

Dua, a new entrant to the Delhi BJP media team, was removed from WhatsApp groups earlier this month.

She was added back only on last Saturday, the sources said.

"Besides there being a lack of space for ambitious, young and mid-level leaders in the party, groupism and favouritism are also causing problems in its smooth functioning," a senior Delhi BJP leader said.

The media team of the Delhi BJP comprises over 25 spokespersons.

This huge size means that there are limited opportunities for each one of them to get noticed.

Many senior members of the media team feel "stagnated" while newcomers face the challenge of being able to perform and get noticed amid "manipulations and internal frictions", the sources said.

