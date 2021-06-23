PWD field staff won’t get leave during monsoon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) on Tuesday said field staff of its road maintenance and electrical units won’t be allowed to take leaves during the oncoming monsoon season as preparations were on to keep the city free of waterlogging.

As per an office order issued by the PWD, “In view of the oncoming monsoon season, it has been decided that no field staff of road maintenance unit and electrical units maintaining stormwater pump houses will be allowed to take leaves during the monsoon period.”