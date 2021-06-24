STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi reports 111 new cases of COVID-19, infection rate at lowest this year

A medic takes swab sample at a roadside collection site for COVID-19 testing in New Delhi

A medic takes swab sample at a roadside collection site for COVID-19 testing in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI: Delhi reported 111 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, while seven more people succumbed to the infection, according to data shared by the health department. The positivity rate stood at 0.15 per cent. The seven new fatalities pushed the death toll in the city to 24,940. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

Delhi has recorded 14,33,366 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started.

As many as 14,06,629 patients have recovered so far and there were 702 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin. Delhi reported 134 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday at a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent, while eight more people died due to the infection.

The health bulletin said that 477 positive cases pertaining to previous weeks were added on the ICMR portal on Tuesday by Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and associated Safdarjung Hospital.

On Monday, Delhi had reported 89 coronavirus cases at a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent, both lowest this year so far, while 11 more people died, according to data shared by the health department. Monday was also the first time since February 16 when 94 people were diagnosed with the disease that the number of new cases has dropped below the 100-mark. 

The infection rate had reached to 36 per cent in the last week of April. On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. The highest number of 448 deaths linked to the pandemic was reported on May 3.

According to the latest health bulletin, 76,185 tests, including 52,940 RT-PCR tests, were conducted a day ago. The number of active cases decreased to 1797 from 1918 on Tuesday. Out of 23,640 beds in hospitals, only 1,139 are occupied. The number of patients in home isolation slightly declined to 522  from 541 a day ago, while the number of containment zones dropped to 4340 from 4502 a day before.

