On death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mukherjee, BJP chief JP Nadda begins plantation drive in Delhi

BJP general secretaries Arun Singh and Tarun Chugh and former Rajasthan chief minister and party vice president Vasundhara Raje Scindia were present at the event.

Published: 24th June 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday launched a drive to plant five lakh saplings in the national capital and said his was the only party in the country that knew and understood its social responsibility.

According to a party statement, Nadda launched the plantation drive at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Park to mark the death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. The drive will continue till till July 6, Mookerjee’s birth anniversary.

"Despite being in politics, the BJP has always endeavoured to fulfil its social responsibility and people have seen this during the corona pandemic time. In fact, under 'Sewa hi Sangathan' campaign, party workers distributed food items, necessary medicines, oxygen and even donated blood," he said, according to the statement.

"To ensure that the world runs smoothly, it is important to protect environment and planting trees is one such measure. After tree plantation, we should do something to ensure these plants live to grow into trees and we all should take this responsibility," he said.

BJP general secretaries Arun Singh and Tarun Chugh and former Rajasthan chief minister and party vice president Vasundhara Raje Scindia were present at the event. Speaking at the event, Nadda accused the Congress of “misleading” people about Covid-19 vaccines while its leaders have "silently"got themselves vaccinated.

He claimed that his party played the role of "sadhak" (doer) during the pandemic while the opposition acted as a "badhak" (obstructionist). "They misled people. Let any Congress leader stand up and say he has not been vaccinated."

Flagging off COVID relief material

The Delhi unit of the BJP said it has also decided to plant five lakh trees till July 6, Mukherjee's birth anniversary. The BJP president flagged off COVID relief material on the occasion

