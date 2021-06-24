Over 16 lakh people in Delhi fully vaccinated: AAP MLA Atishi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 16 lakh people in the national capital have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, while more than 50 lakh have received at least one dose so far, AAP MLA Atishi said on Wednesday. She said 84,539 doses were administered in the city on June 22.

Of this, around 52,000 jabs were given to people in the 18-44 age group. "We have been saying that the vaccination number goes up whenever doses for youth are available. Tuesday’s figures reflect the same thing," Atishi said.

She said 66,87,438 vaccine doses have been administered since the inoculation exercise began on January 16. As many as 16,14,545 people have been fully vaccinated, while 50,72,893 have received at least one dose, according to government data. Delhi has around 9.76 lakh doses available. Of this, 9.10 lakh are Covishield doses and the rest are Covaxin.