STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP accuses Kejriwal of 'criminal negligence' over 'inflated' oxygen requirement

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, however, accused the BJP of lying about the existence of such a report.

Published: 25th June 2021 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Citing a Supreme Court-appointed audit panel's report, the BJP on Friday said the Delhi government "inflated" its oxygen requirement during the second wave of COVID-19 by four times and accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "heinous crime" and "criminal negligence".

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra cited the report to note that the Delhi government had demanded 1,140 MT of the life-saving gas during the peak of the second wave even though it could utilise 209 MT.

The requirement was 351 MT even if the panel went by the Delhi government's formula while it was 289 MT according to the central government's estimate, he said, adding that only 209 MT was expended while Kejriwal projected an requirement of 1,140 MT.

"Imagine the amount of criminality. This is a heinous crime by Arvind Kejriwal. This is criminal negligence as the panel says he sought four times more oxygen than required. The report has exposed the politics he did to shift blame from his incompetence and failure to deal with COVID-19," Patra claimed.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, however, accused the BJP of lying about the existence of such a report.

"There is no such report. We have spoken to the members of the Oxygen Audit Committee formed by the Supreme Court. They said they have not signed or approved any such report. Patra noted that many lives were lost in Delhi due to lack of oxygen and expressed hope that Kejriwal will be held accountable and punished by the Supreme Court.

Due to Kejriwal's lies, he alleged, 12 states were affected as oxygen supply was diverted from them to meet the needs of the national capital. Patra said many lives could have been saved if the Delhi government had not inflated its needs, and states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana had to suffer.

"You were proving incompetent and a failure. You had to shift blame and for that you pressed false alarm and spread panic across the country," he said, attacking the Delhi chief minister for targeting the Modi government then for shortage in oxygen supply and meting out "step-motherly" treatment to Delhi. Patra said Mumbai and Delhi had 92,000 and 95,000 Covid cases respectively on May 3, and while the western city required 275 MT of oxygen, Delhi sought 900 MT.

The Delhi chief minister works with the formula of "100 per cent advertisement and zero per cent Covid management", and spent over Rs 1,000 crore on advertisement, he said, alleging that Kejriwal has been doing similar politics on vaccination and ration programmes in the capital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kejriwal BJP COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp