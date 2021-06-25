STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Data scientists to strengthen Delhi's planning department, promote result-oriented governance

In an endeavour to strengthen the monitoring and evaluation unit, the planning department is hiring experts and professionals, including data scientists and analysts.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To strengthen its Planning department, the Delhi government is hiring data scientists and analysts. This will promote result-oriented governance, said a senior official on Thursday.

The government intends to take monitoring and evaluation of its programmes, policies and schemes to the next level with an emphasis on data and its usage, said Jasmine Shah, vice chairman of Delhi's Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC).

"The Arvind Kejriwal government believes in science and realises how data could be a significant intervention in making its programmes and polices more result-oriented and serve the needs of people in the best possible way," Shah said.

In an endeavour to strengthen the monitoring and evaluation unit, the planning department is hiring experts and professionals, including data scientists and analysts, he said. "Excellent opportunity to work in the Delhi govt under planning dept led by Deputy CM @msisodia and use data & evidence to impact the lives of millions. Vacancies for 17 posts ranging from director to interns - apply by July 20," Shah tweeted.

The monitoring and evaluation unit plays multiple roles, one of them being giving technical lead for Delhi government's initiative 'Outcome Budget' that is presented every year in the Assembly along with the annual budget.

"Outcome budget is a priority of Kejriwal government where data plays crucial role. It is significant as it not only serves as a report card of the performance by different departments but also an important monitoring tool to instil better target achievement," said the DDC vice chairman.

He said the hiring of experts is likely to be completed by August and they will start working from September.

