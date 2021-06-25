STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police arrests four Kargil youths for IED explosion near Israel Embassy

A low-intensity IED blast had taken place near the embassy located at APJ Abdul Kalam Road on January 29 at around 5 pm and a few cars parked outside the embassy were slightly damaged.

Published: 25th June 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel inspect the area after a low intensity blast outside the Israeli Embassy, in New Delhi.

Security personnel inspect the area after a low intensity blast outside the Israeli Embassy, in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four persons from Kargil, Ladakh, for the low-intensity IED blast that took place near the Israel Embassy on January 29. The Special Cell acted in a joint operation with a central intelligence agency and Kargil Police. 

The accused have been identified as Nazir Hussain (25), Zulfikar Ali Wazir (25), Aiaz Hussain (28) and Muzammil Hussain (25). They were brought to Delhi on Thursday for questioning. In a joint operation with a central intelligence agency and Kargil Police, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police apprehended the four in connection with a conspiracy to plan and execute terror activities in Delhi, the police said.

"The four persons have been detained for hatching a conspiracy to plan and execute terror activities in the national capital. All the accused are residents of village Thang, district Kargil, Ladakh," said Delhi Police spokesperson DCP Chinmoy Biswal.

"They have been taken on remand and brought to Delhi. Further investigation is going on, and details will be shared in due course," said Biswal.

A low-intensity IED blast had taken place near the embassy located at APJ Abdul Kalam Road on January 29 at around 5 pm. A few cars parked outside the embassy were slightly damaged. The case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency on February 2.

The NIA had last week announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for the identification of two persons captured in CCTV footage installed near the Israel Embassy area.  The two individuals were seen when the explosive material was being planted outside the embassy.

Both men with their faces covered were seen walking on the road and one of them wearing a jacket was spotted carrying a bag with him, the police had said.

Rewards were announced for info on accused

The low-intensity blast had taken place near the Israel embassy located at APJ Abdul Kalam Road on January 29 at around 5 pm. A few cars parked outside the embassy were slightly damaged. The case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency on February 2. Rewards of Rs 10 lakh each were announced for two

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Special Cell Israel Embassy Israel Embassy blast
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp