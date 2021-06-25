Delhi Police arrests four Kargil youths for IED explosion near Israel Embassy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four persons from Kargil, Ladakh, for the low-intensity IED blast that took place near the Israel Embassy on January 29. The Special Cell acted in a joint operation with a central intelligence agency and Kargil Police.

The accused have been identified as Nazir Hussain (25), Zulfikar Ali Wazir (25), Aiaz Hussain (28) and Muzammil Hussain (25). They were brought to Delhi on Thursday for questioning. In a joint operation with a central intelligence agency and Kargil Police, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police apprehended the four in connection with a conspiracy to plan and execute terror activities in Delhi, the police said.

"The four persons have been detained for hatching a conspiracy to plan and execute terror activities in the national capital. All the accused are residents of village Thang, district Kargil, Ladakh," said Delhi Police spokesperson DCP Chinmoy Biswal.

"They have been taken on remand and brought to Delhi. Further investigation is going on, and details will be shared in due course," said Biswal.

A low-intensity IED blast had taken place near the embassy located at APJ Abdul Kalam Road on January 29 at around 5 pm. A few cars parked outside the embassy were slightly damaged. The case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency on February 2.

The NIA had last week announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for the identification of two persons captured in CCTV footage installed near the Israel Embassy area. The two individuals were seen when the explosive material was being planted outside the embassy.

Both men with their faces covered were seen walking on the road and one of them wearing a jacket was spotted carrying a bag with him, the police had said.

