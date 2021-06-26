COVID-19: Delhi sees lowest single-day deaths since March; 115 new cases reported

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded four more Covid-19 deaths on Friday, the lowest single-day fatalities since March 30. It also reorted 115 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.15 per cent, according to the Delhi health bulletin. The new fatalities pushed the death toll due to the infection to 24,952, it said.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent. Delhi had recorded four deaths on March 30 and an equal number of fatalities on March 23, while it recorded a single fatality on March 21. The city recorded eight deaths and 109 fresh cases of coronavirus on Thursday as the city’s positivity rate dipped to 0.14 per cent.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 111 COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.15 per cent. The city’s infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has dipped to below 0.20 per cent now. A total of 77,477 COVID-19 tests—54,739 RT-PCR and 22,738 rapid antigen tests— were conducted on Thursday, according to the latest health bulletin on Friday.

The number of cumulative cases on Friday stood at 14,33,590. As many as 14,06,958 patients have recovered from the virus in Delhi. The number of active cases decreased to 1,680 on Friday from 1,767 a day before, according to the bulletin. The number of people under home-isolation declined to 503 from 523 on Thursday, while the number of containment zones further dropped to 2,048 from 2,277 a day before.

