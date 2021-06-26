STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Delhi sees lowest single-day deaths since March; 115 new cases reported

The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent. Delhi had recorded four deaths on March 30 and an equal number of fatalities on March 23, while it recorded a single fatality on March 21.

Published: 26th June 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar

A medic screens a child of a migrant worker (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The national capital recorded four more Covid-19 deaths on Friday, the lowest single-day fatalities since March 30. It also reorted 115 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.15 per cent, according to the Delhi health bulletin. The new fatalities pushed the death toll due to the infection to 24,952, it said.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent. Delhi had recorded four deaths on March 30 and an equal number of fatalities on March 23, while it recorded a single fatality on March 21. The city recorded eight deaths and 109 fresh cases of coronavirus on Thursday as the city’s positivity rate dipped to 0.14 per cent.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 111 COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.15 per cent. The city’s infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has dipped to below 0.20 per cent now. A total of 77,477 COVID-19 tests—54,739 RT-PCR and 22,738 rapid antigen tests— were conducted on Thursday, according to the latest health bulletin on Friday.

The number of cumulative cases on Friday stood at 14,33,590. As many as 14,06,958 patients have recovered from the virus in Delhi. The number of active cases decreased to 1,680 on Friday from 1,767 a day before, according to the bulletin. The number of people under home-isolation declined to 503 from 523 on Thursday, while the number of containment zones further dropped to 2,048 from 2,277 a day before.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi COVID 19 cases covid 19
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp