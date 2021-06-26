Covid unlock: Delhi govt allows weddings at hotels, halls with upto 50 guests; gyms to reopen on June 28

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday announced fresh relaxations for the next week as Covid cases continue to fall in the city.

According to the order, marriages shall be permitted at banquet hall, marriage halls and hotels with a ceiling of upto 50 people.

The traders of Delhi were also demanding the same as lakhs of people associated with business around weddings faced loss since the lockdown was implemented.

As per the order the owners of these establishments will be directly responsible for ensuring that the guests follow COVID appropriate behaviour while attending functions.

Similarly, yoga institutes and gymnasiums have been allowed opening from next week with upto 50 percent of the total capacity. There are around 5000 gyms in Delhi, owners for the last many days had been demanding the government to allow functioning of the facilities.

Delhi reported less than 100 fresh cases on Saturday with positivity rate at 0.12 per cent and nine deaths in the last 24 hours. Delhi government has been unlocking the city in a phasewise manner to get life back on track after the serious dent of the pandemic.