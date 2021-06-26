STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government to provide tabs to over 2,000 newly appointed teachers

Published: 26th June 2021 08:09 AM

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The Delhi government will provide tablet computers to over 2,000 teachers newly appointed by the Directorate of Education. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in an official statement on Friday, said the vision of the Delhi government is to provide excellent education to each child, and providing tablets to teachers is a step in this direction.

Usage of tabs by teachers will enable better teaching and learning, and empower teachers to use creative techniques in teaching children, he said. According to him it was important to incorporate novel techniques into teaching as tabs would enable teachers to do their jobs without hassle in times of Covid.

“In the 21st century, it is supremely important to incorporate various novel techniques in teaching. These techniques will enable teachers to teach students in creative and more holistic ways,” he said. “To ensure learning doesn’t stop for students due to Covid, we have disbursed tabs to newly appointed teachers so that teachers can connect with students online and continue with the teaching-learning process without any hassle,” the education minister said.

The tabs being provided to teachers have requisite teaching and learning material to streamline and ease the process of online teaching for educators, the statement said. A total of 60,555 teachers had received tabs from the Delhi government in 2018-19, the statement added.

