Honour killing suspected in Delhi's Dwarka

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a suspected case of ‘honour’ killing, a newly married couple was shot at by a group of men in Dwarka Sector-23 on Thursday night.

While the 23-year-old man died on the spot, his 19-year-old wife, who received 4-5 shots, is battling for life in a hospital.

DCP Dwarka Santosh Kumar Meena said, “A PCR call was received at PS Dwarka on Thursday at around 9 pm informing of guns being fired in Ambrehi village. On enquiry, it was found that one Vinay Dahiyaage and his wife Kiran Dahiya were fired upon by 6-7 persons inside the couple’s rented accommodation.”

In the incident, Vinay Dahiya received four shots and died on the spot while Kiran got five shots and is undergoing treatment in Venkateshewar Hospital, said the police. DCP Meena further said the couple was originally from Sonepat.

It has also been revealed that Vinay and Kiran eloped and got married around a year ago against the wishes of their families. After getting married, they moved to Delhi and were living in the village. Vinay was working with the airport taxi service. Police said they have identified two persons after analysing CCTV footage. As per sources no one from Kiran’s maternal and in-laws’ family came to look after her in the hospital. “We are suspecting this as a ‘honour’ killing case. An investigation has started,” said the police official.

Raguvendra Khurana, who lives on rent in the flat opposite the victim’s said three people came on the second floor of the building. “When I heard bullets being fired, I locked myself inside the house.” “We saw some people chasing Vinay who was running for his life,” said Jyoti, the owner of the building in which the couple was living.

(With PTI inputs)