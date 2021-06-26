STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Honour killing suspected in Delhi's Dwarka

While the 23-year-old man died on the spot, his 19-year-old wife, who received 4-5 shots, is battling for life in a hospital.

Published: 26th June 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a suspected case of ‘honour’ killing, a newly married couple was shot at by a group of men in Dwarka Sector-23 on Thursday night.

While the 23-year-old man died on the spot, his 19-year-old wife, who received 4-5 shots, is battling for life in a hospital.

DCP Dwarka Santosh Kumar Meena said, “A PCR call was received at PS Dwarka on Thursday at around 9 pm informing of guns being fired in Ambrehi village. On enquiry, it was found that one Vinay Dahiyaage and his wife Kiran Dahiya were fired upon by 6-7 persons inside the couple’s rented accommodation.”

In the incident, Vinay Dahiya received four shots and died on the spot while Kiran got five shots and is undergoing treatment in Venkateshewar Hospital, said the police. DCP Meena further said the couple was originally from Sonepat.

It has also been revealed that Vinay and Kiran eloped and got married around a year ago against the wishes of their families. After getting married, they moved to Delhi and were living in the village. Vinay was working with the airport taxi service. Police said they have identified two persons after analysing CCTV footage. As per sources no one from Kiran’s maternal and in-laws’ family came to look after her in the hospital. “We are suspecting this as a ‘honour’ killing case. An investigation has started,” said the police official.

Raguvendra Khurana, who lives on rent in the flat opposite the victim’s said three people came on the second floor of the building. “When I heard bullets being fired, I locked myself inside the house.” “We saw some people chasing Vinay who was running for his life,” said Jyoti, the owner of the building in which the couple was living. 

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Honour killing Delhi crime Dwarka honour killing
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp