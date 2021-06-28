STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mann ki Baat is non-political, PM Modi discusses subjects that enhance knowledge: JP Nadda

He called upon party leaders to hold booth-level meetings after listening to the radio programme every month, saying it will strengthen the party.

Published: 28th June 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national president JP Nadda and party’s Delhi chief Adesh Gupta listen to Mann ki Baat in Delhi on Sunday

BJP national president JP Nadda and party’s Delhi chief Adesh Gupta listen to Mann ki Baat in Delhi on Sunday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday said Mann Ki Baat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a “non-political platform” in which he touches upon a host of subjects that “serve to enhance knowledge” and inform people about ongoing activities in the country.

He called upon party leaders to hold booth-level meetings after listening to the radio programme every month, saying it will strengthen the party.

“A special feature of Mann Ki Baat is that it has been a non-political platform. The programme is nearing 80 episodes but Prime Minister Modi has not even once talked about politics from this platform,” Nadda said after listening to the programme in East Patel Nagar with party workers.

The PM, while avoiding political subjects in the radio programme, has discussed sports, environment, education and culture, and highlighted the role and contribution of people from different walks of life, he said. “Mann Ki Baat increases our knowledge and apprises us of ongoing activities in the society,” Nadda added.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi and other party leaders and workers were present. Many senior BJP leaders listened to Mann Ki Baat along with party members in different parts of the city. 

