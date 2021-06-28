STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Positivity at 0.12 percent as Delhi adds 89 new Covid cases

170 Covid infections from earlier weeks added to tally in ICMR portal on Saturday by Central Jail Hospital in Tihar
 

Published: 28th June 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The city reported 89 cases of coronavirus infection and four deaths on Sunday as the positivity rate dipped to 0.12 per cent. The national capital has so far recorded 14,33,934 Covid-19 cases. Of this, over 14.07 lakh patients have recovered while the death toll stands at 24,965, according to data shared by the health department.

According to the health bulletin released on Sunday, 170 Covid-19 cases from earlier weeks were added to the tally in the ICMR portal on Saturday by Central Jail Hospital, Tihar Prisons. On Saturday, the city reported 85 cases of coronavirus, the lowest daily count this year, with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent and nine deaths.  

Delhi had reported 89 cases of Covid-19 and 11 deaths on Monday. That was the first time that the daily count of coronavirus cases had gone below the 100-mark since February 16, when 94 people were diagnosed with Covid. The city recorded 134 cases and 8 deaths on Tuesday. It registered 111 cases and seven deaths on Wednesday, while the positivity rate was 0.15 per cent.

 On Thursday, 109 cases and eight deaths were recorded while on Friday, 115 cases and four deaths, the lowest since March 21, were reported. According to the latest bulletin, 74,198 tests, including 54,297 RT-PCR ones, were conducted a day ago. 

