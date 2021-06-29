Course to train unemployed youth as health assistants launched in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday launched a certificate course for health assistants and said the government wants to equip the youth with all basic skills and knowledge to fight any medical crisis.

Noting that the Delhi government plans to make it a long-term initiative, Sisodia said within four days, 1.5 lakh people have applied for the training programme.

The course has been initiated in partnership with the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

“We want to create a model youth force in Delhi which will be equipped with all the basic skills and knowledge to fight any medical crisis. Not only will our youth be prepared to fight any crisis, they will also be able to provide medical assistance to their family and people in their community,” Sisodia said after launching the course.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the certificate course is “extremely important” to tackle any medical crisis of the future.

“This course will be able to provide individuals with employment opportunities considering there is an increasing need of health assistants in hospitals who will be able to assist nurses and doctors,” he said.

The two-week long course will include 500 trainees in the first batch, who will be equipped with knowledge of life support, heart functioning, Covid-care, blood testing, sampling, first aid, home care etc.

The trainees will be taught how to measure oxygen, blood pressure, and how to inject medicines as well, it added.

The course is divided into two stages – the first week will include didactic and demonstrative training, while in the second week, trainees will receive practical experience.