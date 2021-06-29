STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Girl, friend arrested for attempt to rob sister’s house using toy pistol

Police said Jyoti is addicted to playing PUBG and drinking liquor. She was in need of money and hatched a plan with Sunny to rob her sister.

Published: 29th June 2021 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police

Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 21-year-old girl has been arrested for allegedly conspiring with friends to rob her own sister to fund her addiction to computer games and alcohol. 

“On June 26, we received a complaint at Nihal Vihar Police Station that two boys had robbed a woman at gun point in Meera Kunj Nilothi Extension. Upon reaching the spot, our personnel found that around 1pm two youths came to the house asking for the victim’s husband. When she opened the door, one of them pointed a pistol at her head while the other youth closed her mouth and forced her to the ground. The youth with the pistol searched the house and later both of them ran away after locking the house from outside,” said the police, adding that some neighbours gathered outside when the victim raised an alarm. 

The accused have been identified as the Sunny (24), Jyoti aka Pari (21) and Saif.  

“Sunny disclosed that he knew Jyoti, the victim’s sister, who had passed information to him regarding cash around Rs 50,000-60,000 being kept at her sister’s house. Both Sunny and Jyoti needed money, so they hatched a conspiracy to rob the cash and divide it equally among them,” said the police. Based on Suuny’s confession, Jyoti was arrested.

A toy pistol, which was used during the robbery bid, was also recovered from Sunny.

The other co-accused Saif is absconding. Sunny and Jyoti met online through the PUBG game four months back.

Police said Jyoti is addicted to playing PUBG and drinking liquor. She was in need of money and hatched a plan with Sunny to rob her sister.

Her brother-in-law is into painting business and Jyoti knew that he always kept some cash at his house.

“An FIR has been registered. Both the accused have been arrested and further investigation into the matter is in progress,” said an official.

Met in game field

Sunny and Jyoti met online through the PUBG game. Police said Jyoti is addicted to playing PubG and drinking. She was in need of money and hatched the robbery plan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PUBG Delhi Police
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp