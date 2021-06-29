Delhi: Girl, friend arrested for attempt to rob sister’s house using toy pistol

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old girl has been arrested for allegedly conspiring with friends to rob her own sister to fund her addiction to computer games and alcohol.

“On June 26, we received a complaint at Nihal Vihar Police Station that two boys had robbed a woman at gun point in Meera Kunj Nilothi Extension. Upon reaching the spot, our personnel found that around 1pm two youths came to the house asking for the victim’s husband. When she opened the door, one of them pointed a pistol at her head while the other youth closed her mouth and forced her to the ground. The youth with the pistol searched the house and later both of them ran away after locking the house from outside,” said the police, adding that some neighbours gathered outside when the victim raised an alarm.

The accused have been identified as the Sunny (24), Jyoti aka Pari (21) and Saif.

“Sunny disclosed that he knew Jyoti, the victim’s sister, who had passed information to him regarding cash around Rs 50,000-60,000 being kept at her sister’s house. Both Sunny and Jyoti needed money, so they hatched a conspiracy to rob the cash and divide it equally among them,” said the police. Based on Suuny’s confession, Jyoti was arrested.

A toy pistol, which was used during the robbery bid, was also recovered from Sunny.

The other co-accused Saif is absconding. Sunny and Jyoti met online through the PUBG game four months back.

Police said Jyoti is addicted to playing PUBG and drinking liquor. She was in need of money and hatched a plan with Sunny to rob her sister.

Her brother-in-law is into painting business and Jyoti knew that he always kept some cash at his house.

“An FIR has been registered. Both the accused have been arrested and further investigation into the matter is in progress,” said an official.

