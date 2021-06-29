STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Police books Twitter over access to child pornography on platform

This comes days after the NCPCR, the country's apex child rights body, asked police to explain why no action had been taken against Twitter as per its letter to the Delhi Police dated May 29.

Published: 29th June 2021 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Twitter logo

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Twitter for allegedly allowing access to child pornography on the microblogging platform on a complaint by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), officials said on Tuesday.

They said that the case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IT Act.

This comes days after the NCPCR, the country's apex child rights body, asked DCP (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy to explain why no action had been taken against Twitter as per its letter to the Delhi Police dated May 29.

In its letter, the NCPCR had asked the Delhi Police to book Twitter on the basis of the findings of its recent inquiry in which it had found that child sexual abuse material (CSAM) was easily available on the platform.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said, "Acting on a complaint received from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights regarding the availability of child sexual abuse and child pornographic material on Twitter in the form of various accounts and links, an FIR under relevant sections of IPC, IT Act and POCSO Act has been registered by the Cyber Crime Unit, and investigation has been taken up."

The complaint was against Twitter Inc and Twitter Communication India Private Ltd., the police said. In its May 29 letter, the NCPCR had said that it was found that "the toolkit for deep and dark web" was also available on Twitter. This gives access to all, including children, to obtain CSAM.

