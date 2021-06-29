Essential services act on ambulance drivers in Delhi to stay

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The period of imposition of essential services maintenance Act against contractual employees engaged through outsourced agency in Centralised Accident & Trauma Services (CATS) has been retrospectively extended by the Delhi government till December 12.

As per a gazette notification on June 24, the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act (HESMA) was imposed against them for a period of six months to “secure uninterrupted health services” necessary for the lives of the citizens of Delhi.

The national capital has been among the cities that were worst-hit by the pandemic.

“The said notification was valid up to 03.06.2021. And whereas, the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is further satisfied that to ensure life-saving essential services of ambulances uninterruptedly to the citizen of Delhi, it is necessary to extend HESMA for another period of six months against contractual employees engaged through outsourced agency in CATS,” reads the notification.

Now, therefore, the Lt Governor of Delhi, in exercise of powers conferred upon him under section 3 read with section 4A of the HESMA, 1974, as extended to the National Capital Territory of Delhi, hereby declares these services as essential services.

And, also prohibits any strike, agitation by any of the contractual employees engaged through outsourced agency in CATS ambulance services run by the government for another six months, with effect from June 4 up to December 3, 2021, the notification further said.

No strike allowed

The Act prohibits any strike or agitation by contractual employees engaged through outsourced agency in CATS ambulance services run by the government for another six months.