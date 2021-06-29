STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Give befitting reply, says Kejriwal after terrorists kill cop, family in J&K's Pulwama

Sharing the news of the killing of the SPO, his wife and daughter in Pulwama, Kejriwal expressed concern over terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 29th June 2021 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked the central government to give a befitting reply to terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, a day after a special police officer (SPO), his wife and daughter were killed in Pulwama district of the union territory.

Kejriwal also congratulated the scientists of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the countrymen over the successful flight testing of a new generation of ‘Agni’ class nuclear-capable ballistic missile.

“Occurrence of some terrorist activities in recent days are a matter of very serious concern. The government should take it seriously and give a befitting reply to terrorism ensuring security of Jammu and Kashmir and the country and our soldiers,” he tweeted.

On Sunday, drones dropped two bombs at the IAF station at Jammu airport in the early hours, injuring two air force personnel, officials said.

