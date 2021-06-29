‘Kejriwal not allowed to hold Punjab event’: AAP hits out at Congress government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been denied permission to hold a meeting in Punjab. AAP, the main opposition party in Punjab assembly, alleged that the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government denied the permission as it fears the AAP chief.

The AAP has planned to hold the press conference at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh. However, the Punjab government denied that charge completely saying that no such permission has been denied.

AAP is presenting itself as the principal opposition to Congress in upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in 2022.

“Captain Amarinder’s fear of Kejriwal has reached a point where his office has denied us permission to hold press conference at the pre-decided venue. Nevertheless, it will happen and a mega announcement will happen in Chandigarh which will send a ‘440 volt’ current to him and Congress party,” said AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha on the controversy.

Singh denied the charges saying he can even arrange lunch for Kejriwal if he wants. “If he (Kejriwal) wants, I’d be happy to arrange his lunch too,” said the Punjab chief minister accusing AAP of doing ‘drama’.

Elect AAP, get free electricity like Delhi: Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the people of Punjab, like the national capital, will get free electricity if the Aam Aadmi Party is elected to power.

During his recent visit to Punjab, the Delhi chief minister has hit out at both Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which have ruled Punjab in turns in last several years, saying the state needs change and AAP is the best option infront of the people.

Kejriwal also said that his party will choose a Sikh as its chief ministerial candidate, a change of strategy from previous assembly election.

Chadha, the co-convenor of AAP unit in Punjab, added, “Despite being a power surplus state, Punjab’s electricity tariffs are the highest in India. Undeclared alliance of Akalis and Captain Saab looted the people of Punjab with exorbitantly priced electricity”.